Iman posts heartbreaking Tweet for her 'forever Valentine' David Bowie
Iman has posted a touching Valentine’s tribute to her late husband, singer David Bowie.
The model, 61, shared an old black and white photograph of the couple kissing with her nearly half a million Instagram followers.
Alongside the picture she wrote: “My forever Valentine”, followed by the hashtags BowieForever and ValentinesDay.
My forever Valentine #BowieForever #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/6i2ZHdF5Za— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) February 14, 2017
The Black Star singer died aged 69 in January 2016 following a battle with cancer.
Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams tweeted his followers to offer some tongue-in-cheek thanks for his fan mail on Valentine’s Day.
He wrote: “Happy #ValentinesDay Thank you so much to my millions of fans around the world for all your cards, flowers & erotic drawings.”
Happy #ValentinesDay Thank you so much to my millions of fans around the world for all your cards, flowers & erotic drawings.— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) February 14, 2017
David also shared a photo of him with his mother, captioned: “Happy #ValentinesDay Mum. x”
Happy #ValentinesDay Mum. x pic.twitter.com/zVfPgEtg2v— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) February 14, 2017
Singer Olly Murs appeared not to have any romantic plans for the evening as he tweeted: “Happy Valentine’s Day this is me tonight” with a photo of a man swigging from a bottle of vodka, captioned: “Roses are red, violets are blue, vodka costs less than dinner for two.”
Happy Valentine's Day 😂😝 this is me tonight pic.twitter.com/GGMQDO7BAM— Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) February 14, 2017
Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt shared a photo on Instagram of a heart with the words Girl Power and captioned it: “Happy Valentine’s Day to all my queens #valentines #valentinesday #love #girl #power”
Happy Valentine's Day to all my queens 👸🏻👸🏼👸👸🏾👸🏾👸🏿💕 #valentines #valentinesday #love #girl #power https://t.co/vq1IJKYGqT— Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) February 14, 2017
Chef Jamie Oliver tweeted an old photo of himself and wife Jools with a message wishing her a happy day.
He wrote: “Happy valentines my darling @Jools_oliver_ hope you liked your home made card !! Your the Best have a great day Loadsa love jox x x ……..”
Happy valentines my darling @Jools_oliver_ hope you liked your home made card !! Your the Best have a great day Loadsa love jox x x ........ pic.twitter.com/ZbsHG4fWCT— Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) February 14, 2017
Ringo Starr wished his fans a happy Valentine’s Day by tweeting “peace and love on Valentine’s Day”.
💖🌹💖🌺 peace and love on Valentine's Day 😎✌️💖💖🌟💖🌹🌺🌹🌺☮— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 14, 2017
Blue singer Simon Webbe recently got engaged to his girlfriend of 16 months Ayshen Kemal while on holiday in Jamaica and shared some of the love in his life with fans by posting a message on Instagram.
He shared a clip of Blue performing their 2003 hit Bubblin, captioned: “Remember this? #happyvalentines #blue #bubblin #music #concert #show.”
Meanwhile, rapper Example posted a funny message to The Chase host Bradley Walsh.
He tweeted: “Happy Valentines Day @BradleyWalsh … The missus and I love you dearly.”
Happy Valentines Day @BradleyWalsh ... The missus and I love you dearly 💝 pic.twitter.com/o6Mqe2Mr0V— example (@example) February 14, 2017
