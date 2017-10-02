Iman congratulates David Bowie’s son on baby news

David Bowie’s widow Iman has congratulated the singer’s son Duncan Jones after he announced his wife is expecting their baby.

The model, 62, posted a message on Instagram saying she “can’t wait to meet our new angel” after film-maker Jones revealed that his wife Rodene is pregnant with a baby girl.

Jones – the son of Bowie and his first wife Angie Bowie – posted a cartoon drawing on Instagram to announce the happy news.

Duncan Jones (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Iman had one daughter, Alexandria, 17, with the star.