I’m A Celeb’s Rebekah and Georgia emerge victorious from first eating task

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! stars Rebekah Vardy and Georgia Toffolo have delighted their fellow campers after emerging victorious from the show’s first stomach-churning eating challenging.

The pair won eight out of nine available stars after successfully munching their way through four grisly courses each, earning food for every one of their jungle-mates.

Vardy was first to take the plunge during the “Worst Dates” bushtucker trial, swallowing a whole bowl of fermented duck egg soup that was fed to her by Toffolo.

A face you've never seen someome pull before? Probably because you've never seen someone eat a sheep's anus before! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/aXiwk9maxS — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2017

Made In Chelsea star Toffolo then swore as the tried to stomach her first course: a plate of worms.

For their second course, Vardy bravely chewed through a lamb’s anus, which she said tasted like “chicken,” before changing her review to “a baby’s nappy”. Toffolo only just managed to get through her second dish – a plate of fish “eyesters”.

But the pair were temporarily defeated by course number three, a critter sandwich packed with cockroaches, meal-worms, crickets and a whole huntsman spider.

They gagged, coughed, spluttered and swore with watering eyes as they ultimately failed to finish the disgusting dish in under 45 seconds, forfeiting a food star for their team.

Is this Trial throwing-up a few questions in your head? (No pun intended.) Tweet us what you wanna know about tonight's #ImACeleb and our #ExtraCamp panel will give you some answers! 💪 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2017

Not to be defeated, they clawed their way back to fighting form with Vardy steeling herself through a serving of “vomit fruit” and Toffolo managing a plate of pig brains.

For dessert, Vardy got a shock as she was presented with a whole ostrich’s foot. While she swore at the sight of it, she then said that it tasted “quite nice” and described it “like chicken”.

She then used her cheeky sense of humour to help Toffolo through her pudding challenge: a whole bull’s penis.

As Toffolo struggled to get through the first bite, Vardy joked: “This is easy, you’ve put worse than that in your mouth. I have.”

Probably the best reaction a mango has EVER received... 😅 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/eJwqubmyTM — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2017

They were embraced and congratulated by the delighted campers as they returned victorious and were later treated to a meal of quail and mangoes.

Marking the first variety to a diet of rice and beans since their entry into the jungle on Sunday, Jamie Lomas said it was an “emotional moment” for himself, Amir Khan and Dennis Wise.

Khan said: “You start appreciating food when you don’t have it and have to earn it.”

The brave pair also received online applause from viewers over Twitter, with one fan commenting: “They were brilliant at that fair play,” while another added: “They’re doing brilliantly. Love @tofftalks enthusiasm. Bless.”

They were brilliant at that fair play — ursula mclea (@UMclea) November 22, 2017

“Go girls! That showed ‘em,” commented one.

Go girls! That showed ‘em🕷🐠🐗🐑 #ImACeleb — Dee Gorman (@Beyondmummy) November 22, 2017

:: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm on Thursday.