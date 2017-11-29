I’m A Celeb’s Khan and Lee slammed by viewers after secretly eating jungle prize

Amir Khan and Iain Lee were slated by I’m A Celebrity viewers after they pulled the dirtiest trick in the jungle – secret snacking.

The pair won strawberries and cream in the Dingo Dollar Challenge but, rather than share it with their fellow campers, decided to sneakily gobble it up behind their backs.

The rest of the contestants had contributed to the challenge by helping to answer a question and were sat patiently in the camp dreaming of the treats Khan and Lee would bring back.

But as they walked through the bush, boxer Khan came up with the crafty plan, asking Lee: “Shall we eat them and say it was the wrong answer, shall we do that?”

Lee laughed and replied: “And then they will say, ‘hang on, is that cream on your moustache?’ It’s tempting, isn’t it?”

But it was not long before he gave in and the pair made short work of their feast before checking each other for evidence.

The rest of the campers were flabbergasted when Lee and Khan owned up – and viewers felt the same way.

“Literally still in shock at Amir and Iain, definitely voting them for every trial going now. Absolute snakesss,” wrote one annoyed fan on Twitter.

“CAN EVERYONE TEAM UP AND PUT IAIN AND AMIR THROUGH HELL,” said another.

“Iain and Amir need to be sent to isolation for eating the strawberries and cream…I’m actually on the verge of tears that someone could do that… I mean I am hormonal but this is really upsetting…” admitted another.

One tweeted: “NO!! THE ABSOLUTE SCANDAL!! JUDAS! JUDAS!! I AM SHOCKED I AM SHOOK.”

The situation got even worse when Khan let his fellow campers believe eating the food had been all Lee’s idea.

Some people shared pictures and videos of snakes to show what they thought of the pair.

Many viewers have now called for Lee and Khan to face the rest of the bushtucker trials as punishment.

:: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.