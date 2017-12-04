I’m A Celebrity viewers tickled as Amir Khan forgets his daughter’s birthday

Amir Khan had I’m A Celebrity viewers in stitches as he appeared to forget his daughter’s birthday.

The boxer was chatting with Jennie McAlpine during a quiet moment in the camp when the subject turned to their children.

“How old is your little girl?” asked McAlpine. “She’s three,” replied Khan. The actress asked: “She’s turned three already?”



Khan replied: “She’s three, turning four in a couple of months, oh no, er, the summer, June 23 I think.

“I don’t remember my own birthday, I forget.”

Fans of the ITV programme thought the exchange was hilarious.

One person said on Twitter: “I do still wonder what planet Amir has been living on… doesn’t even know his daughter’s birthday.”

Another tweeted: “Amir not knowing when his own daughters birthday is… Any other guy would lose his head saying that to a woman let alone a mother!”

Amir not knowing when his own daughters birthday is...



“Lmao how can amir forget his daughters birthday,” said another.

Another viewer said Khan had actually got the month wrong entirely.

“Omg amir saying his daughters birthday is in a couple of months…then saying it’s in June..it’s actually in May,” tweeted the fan.

Monday night’s episode of the reality show will see a third celebrity eliminated, following the departure of Shappi Khorsandi and Kezia Dugdale.