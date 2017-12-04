I’m A Celebrity viewers tickled as Amir Khan forgets his daughter’s birthday
Amir Khan had I’m A Celebrity viewers in stitches as he appeared to forget his daughter’s birthday.
The boxer was chatting with Jennie McAlpine during a quiet moment in the camp when the subject turned to their children.
“How old is your little girl?” asked McAlpine. “She’s three,” replied Khan. The actress asked: “She’s turned three already?”
Khan replied: “She’s three, turning four in a couple of months, oh no, er, the summer, June 23 I think.
“I don’t remember my own birthday, I forget.”
Fans of the ITV programme thought the exchange was hilarious.
One person said on Twitter: “I do still wonder what planet Amir has been living on… doesn’t even know his daughter’s birthday.”
I do still wonder what planet Amir has been living on... doesn’t even know his daughter’s birthday #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity— Mary B (@originalmaryb) December 4, 2017
Another tweeted: “Amir not knowing when his own daughters birthday is… Any other guy would lose his head saying that to a woman let alone a mother!”
Amir not knowing when his own daughters birthday is...— Laura Lupton (@LauraLupton1) December 4, 2017
Any other guy would lose his head saying that to a woman let alone a mother!#imaceleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/oaaKxtFovT
“Lmao how can amir forget his daughters birthday,” said another.
Lmao how can amir forget his daughters birthday😂🤣#ImACelebrity— Ikra (@IAmIkra) December 4, 2017
Another viewer said Khan had actually got the month wrong entirely.
“Omg amir saying his daughters birthday is in a couple of months…then saying it’s in June..it’s actually in May,” tweeted the fan.
Omg amir saying his daughters birthday is in a couple of months...then saying it’s in June..it’s actually in May 😭 #ImACelebrity— abii † (@abii_sabin) December 4, 2017
Monday night’s episode of the reality show will see a third celebrity eliminated, following the departure of Shappi Khorsandi and Kezia Dugdale.
