I’m A Celebrity viewers stunned by terrifying final jungle challenges

Viewers watched in horror and awe as the final three I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants battled the toughest Bushtucker trials of the series.

The final episode saw Georgia Toffolo locked in a case while covered with thousands of green ants, cockroaches, crabs and spiders, while Iain Lee had to consume a collection of undesirable jungle treats and Jamie Lomas had to lie in a ditch as dozens of snakes slithered over him.

Fans of the ITV show were flabbergasted at the gruelling challenges, which the remaining three celebrities had to take on in order to win enough stars to enjoy a delicious last dinner.

Made In Chelsea star Toffolo, whose nickname is Toff, was praised highly for her tackling of the critter-laced challenge with gusto and good humour.

toff is such a warrior. you can tell how scared she is but she never gives up! she deserves to win!! #ImACeleb — mo shaamm (@itsshaamm) December 10, 2017

Toff’s stoicism in the face of an onslaught of critters is actually the perfect antidote to an afternoon of whingeing Football managers — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) December 10, 2017

I think my dad is more proud of Toff than he is of me. — Jazmine Franks (@Jazz_Franks) December 10, 2017

Lee, who choked down delicacies including a pig’s vagina and scorpions, was also given a social media high five from viewers, mostly for joking his way through the stomach-churning trial.

Ngl I've warmed to Iain 😊he actually really funny in this trial #ImACeleb — Connie (@ginge8652) December 10, 2017

Yes Iain is totally bossing this! #imaceleb 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😝😝😝🐍🐍🐍 — Ant&Dec news&pics (@ThemGeordieLads) December 10, 2017

Isn't it amazing to see how different Iain is when he's no longer surrounded by a trio of bullies? He seems so much more confident and happy. It's lovely to see. #ImACeleb #iainlee #MentalHealthAwareness — Cocktails and Cats🎈 (@Mrs_Helfy) December 10, 2017

Viewers could not believe Lomas managed to keep his cool as the snakes wriggled around him.

Ohh my god!! HOW IS JAMIE DOING THIS TRIAL? So many snakes 😳🐍 #ImACeleb — Denika Arnold (@DenikaArnold) December 10, 2017

After successfully completing the last bush trucker trial of 2017, Jamie deserves to be Jungle King!! Such a brave gent!! #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb #TeamLomas 🦎👑🤠❤️🐛 — Cllr Joe Porter 🇬🇧 (@cllrjoeporter) December 10, 2017

Sunday night’s episode of the show will see this year’s winner crowned.