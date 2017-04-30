I'll tell my life story when I'm ready, says Madonna

Madonna has promised fans her own version of her life story will be “worth the wait”, after criticising plans for a biopic about her rise to fame.

The music superstar, 58, has previously voiced her anger about Blond Ambition, which will tell the story of her career in the early 1980s.

And she has now posted a message on Instagram asking that she is allowed to tell her own story.

She wrote: “My Life….. My Journey…. My Voice…….My Story…… Let Me tell it. When Im Ready!

“It Will be Worth the Wait! Thank You.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the biopic is set in New York as Madonna works on her first album.

The singer previously wrote on Instagram: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen.

“Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

She also posted snake emojis alongside the names of film-makers Brett Ratner, Elyse Hollander and Universal Studios, which has reportedly picked up the project.

“Lies Have No Legs,” she wrote.