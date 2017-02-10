I'll be Damned... Jo Brand's TV comedy back for a second series

Jo Brand’s comedy Damned, about the life of two jaded social workers, is returning for a second series set in “a post-Brexit world”.

Channel 4 said that the six-part series, also starring Alan Davies, will air later this year.

Damned (Channel 4)

The pair play colleagues, with Jo as the “irritable, chaotic and resentful” Rose and Alan as Al, who is trying “to surf a midlife crisis” while “considering pastures new to inject some much-needed excitement into his life”.

The new instalment is set in “a post-Brexit world, defined by a new government and legislation that no one can really fathom”.

Jo co-created and co-wrote the comedy, which is set in the fictional setting of Elm Heath Social Services.

Alan Davies (Yui Mok/PA)

The comedian said: “I’m looking forward to letting myself back into the Elm Heath Children’s Services office and catching up with the staff.

“It’s one of my favourite alternative worlds to be in and I think there are going to be quite a few unsettling challenges for our team. Well I know there are, because I’m writing some of them.”