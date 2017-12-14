Idris Elba and Stormzy dress as Santa for children’s hospital visit

Idris Elba and Stormzy donned Father Christmas outfits as they visited children in two London hospitals.

The Luther actor and Big For Your Boots rapper dropped into Whipps Cross and Newham hospitals in east London on Thursday to deliver presents to young patients.

Idris Elba with a young patient and his father (Barts Health/PA)

Newham-born Elba said he “wanted to give back”.

“With a 15-year-old daughter and three-year-old son myself, I can only imagine the anguish and maybe even fear these children and their parents are experiencing,” he added.

“This visit was just a moment for me to hopefully bring a smile to the children who are unwell, in hospital and away from the comfort of their homes during the Christmas period.”

Stormzy with a young patient (Barts Health/PA)

The pair posed for photographs with hospital workers and patients as they spread some festive cheer.