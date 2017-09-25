Idina Menzel ties the knot with fiance Aaron Lohr

Idina Menzel has announced that she has quietly married her fiance Aaron Lohr.

The Frozen star, 46, posted a message on Twitter revealing that the couple walked down the aisle at the weekend, saying it was “magical”.

Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017

She told her 708,000 followers on the site: “Wanted to let you know…

Menzel was previously married to Taye Diggs, father of her eight-year-old son Walker.

Idina Menzel (Tony Di Maio/PA)

She and Lohr, 41, worked together in 2005 on a film adaptation of Rent, and have also starred together in musical See What I Wanna See.