Idina Menzel ties the knot with fiance Aaron Lohr
25/09/2017 - 20:56:38Back to Showbiz Home
Idina Menzel has announced that she has quietly married her fiance Aaron Lohr.
The Frozen star, 46, posted a message on Twitter revealing that the couple walked down the aisle at the weekend, saying it was “magical”.
Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical.— Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017
She told her 708,000 followers on the site: “Wanted to let you know…
“Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home.
“Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical.”
Menzel was previously married to Taye Diggs, father of her eight-year-old son Walker.
She and Lohr, 41, worked together in 2005 on a film adaptation of Rent, and have also starred together in musical See What I Wanna See.
Join the conversation - comment here