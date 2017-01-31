Idina Menzel is coming to Cork

Calling all musical theatre fans, Indina Menzel has just announced that she is coming to Cork.

After releasing her fifth solo studio album idina. last autumn, Tony Award-winning superstar announced today that she play Live at the Marquee this June 25.

The Cork show will be part of her 50+ city global spring/summer tour and Idina’s first return to Ireland since her last show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin on 20 June 2015, which sold out immediately when tickets were released for sale.

Tonight @idinamenzel blew the roof of the Bord Gais theatre in Dublin. She was a dream come true. Legend. Milf. Star. pic.twitter.com/s6yRt1KqHs — Glen (@themirkwoodelf) June 20, 2015

With smash hits such as Frozen's Let it Go and the entire Wicked, The Musical repertoire, she is bound to have you screaming "Adele Dazeem" from the roof tops.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 6 February at 9am from Ticketmaster, all usual outlets Nationwide and www.idinamenzel.com/tour.