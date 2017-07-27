Idina Menzel cancels Live at the Marquee concert in Cork

Singer Idina Menzel has cancelled her planned concert at Live at the Marquee in Cork next month, writes Alan Healy.

The Tony-Award winning singer is known internationally for the song Let It Go from the animated movie Frozen and for the Broadway hit Wicked.

She was due to perform at Live at the Marquee on June 25.

Aiken Promotions, who have brought the Live at the Marquee concerts to Cork for more than ten years, confirmed the cancellation of the Idina Menzel concert but did not give a reason.

They said they were currently looking at other possible acts that may replace Menzel on June 25.

Work is already underway erecting the marquee in the Cork Docklands to be ready in time for the June 9 opening with Picture This.

Cliff Richard and Elton John bring their huge range of hits to the Cork venue.

Indie music fans will welcome Elbow back to the Marquee after their rousing 2014 show went down a storm.

Emeli Sandé will also give her considerably soulful voice a workout in the large tent while Gavin James will bring his laid-back singer-songwriter vibe to the venue.

<i>This article first appeared in the Evening Echo</i>