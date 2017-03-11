I'd love to do men's fashion, says Dermot O'Leary

TV’s Dermot O’Leary has said he would like to launch his own fashion line, but only if he can get involved in the creative side.

The X Factor presenter, who has previously been named one of GQ Magazine’s best-dressed men, said he would go “all in” on a collaborative project if the opportunity presented itself.

His comments came as he spoke of his new men’s skincare range, 24.hr, at the Glamour Beauty Festival in London on Saturday.

The 43-year-old told the magazine’s editor, Jo Elvin: “I got involved with this because it seemed like a really fun thing to do and as it’s gone on I became passionate about it, and I’m very proud of it.

“If I could apply that same passion and those principles to menswear then I would like to do it, but only if it’s a collaborative process.

“I don’t think there is any point or joy about just turning up and putting your name to something.

“If you’re going to do something then chuck yourself all in, but accept where your limits are and where you need experts.

“If I can do that with fashion then I’d love to; if not then I’m happy wearing other people’s clothes.”

A self-proclaimed coat addict, O’Leary said a smart three-quarter-length overcoat should be the staple ingredient of every man’s wardrobe, along with a navy or midnight blue suit.

“And always spend money on shoes and good quality mid-range denims,” he added.

Known for being exceptionally well turned-out on screen, he said he owed his sense of style to classic film stars such as Paul Newman.

Confessing his long-standing love for the old matinee movies, he said: “Nobody wore a suit like Cary Grant.”

But while he may be an expert in putting together an outfit, skincare is a recent interest for the star, who admitted that X Factor judge Simon Cowell once gave him a voucher for face products and contact details for a botox surgeon as a Christmas gift.

“You can’t get away with a heavy night out once you get to a certain age like you can in your 20s,” he said.

“You need to look after yourself and nobody warns you.”

He also spoke about his two upcoming fragrances, which he said were inspired by his expert team’s nostalgic memories of their first boyfriends and girlfriends.

Asked about where his multifaceted interests come from, he said: “There is no greater crime in the world than not being curious.”

24.hr products will be available to buy from June 8.