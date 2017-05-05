Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed announce baby news with a dreamy Instagram post

Actors Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed have shared the news that they are expecting their first child with a heart-warming Instagram post.

Vampire Diaries star Ian posted a picture of himself kissing his wife’s baby bump, and told fans he was thrilled about moving on to the “next chapter”.

He married the Sleepy Hollow actress and former Twilight star in 2015.

He told followers: “In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this.

“I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast… because that’s what they do, they grow so fast.”

Posting the same picture, 28-year-old Nikki added a special message to her unborn child.

“Hi Little One,” she wrote, “I know you, but only because I feel you.

“We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you…”

Emotional fans rushed to congratulate the pair within hours of them sharing their happy news.

NIKKI REED IS PREGNANT & IAN IS GOING TO BE A FATHER. IM LITERALLY CRYING RIGHT NOW HOW BEAUTIFUL — Kat Findleton✨ (@KFindleton) May 5, 2017

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are pregnant and I'm crying — Amαndα (@AmandaaTurtle) May 5, 2017

R u crying over Ian somerhalder and Nikki reed having a baby? Bc I am — taylor (@_Tayway1) May 5, 2017

As a fan of both The Vampire Diaries and Twilight im like jumping with joy that Nikki Reed and Ian SomerHalder are expecting pic.twitter.com/ab1AB32U4b — TMH🇭🇹 (@DaLegendaryTati) May 5, 2017

The photo of Nikki Reed and Ian is peefect the light the love the hand the kiss the ring EVERYTHING — blandine (@sandriine27) May 5, 2017

Meanwhile, some film fans let their imagination run wild at the thought of the new-born, whose parents have both taken centre stage in major vampire-inspired dramas…

Apparently hearing the news that Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhaldet will have a baby makes me happy. Hoping their baby will be a vampire as well 😂 — tey (@TotallyTey) May 5, 2017

We will just have to wait and see!