I will honour those lost by living each day full of joy, says Ariana Grande's manager

Back to Showbiz Home

Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, has said he will honour those who died in the Manchester terror attack by “laughing, loving and living”.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens of others injured at the pop star’s concert on Monday night when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb as fans were leaving the Manchester Arena.

Scooter said “fear cannot rule the day” in a series of Twitter posts made three days after the atrocity.

The last 48 hours have been beyond devastating. As a father I cannot express my sorrow and my rage at this cowardice act. These were children. They were attacked because of our way of life. Our love of freedom and each other. There are no words that will comfort. There is nothing that can be said to make 22 return to their families today. I am so so sorry for their loss. I am so sorry to all those affected. Thank you to people of Manchester who have come together to help save lives and give shelter. Your courage and bravery is our hope. As I stated last night let's please all hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in our hearts and prayers. From myself and my friend @arianagrande ...We are with you Manchester. We will not let evil win! Never!

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

In a separate Instagram post, he said the past few days had been “beyond devastating” for him, and wrote that he and Ariana are “with Manchester”.

The US businessman and music manager, who also manages Justin Bieber, shared his experience and thoughts on Twitter.

Ariana, who is reported to have returned to Florida the day after the attack, has remained silent on social media following her message posted directly after the attack.

She had said she was “broken”, adding: “From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

The 23-year-old US singer has cancelled her concerts at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday night, and the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour has been suspended.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Ariana Grande, Manchester, Scooter Braun, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz