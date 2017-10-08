‘I will be vindicated’ – Nelly issues furious denial after rape allegation

US rapper Nelly has said he is “beyond shocked” after being accused of raping a woman on his tour bus.

The Dilemma singer, real name Cornell Haynes, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning following a gig near Seattle.

Nelly later took to Twitter to deny the “false and defaming allegation”, insisting: “I am completely innocent”.

In a string of tweets the father-of-two also apologised to his family for “putting myself in a situation where I could be victimised”.

Summing up his denial, he added: “In other words y’all know damm well I ain’t do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!”

Nelly – who was on tour after releasing his seventh studio album M.O. – is due to play 15 shows around the UK in November.

The 42-year-old’s latest performance was at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington state, on Friday.

The city’s police department said it received a call from a female at 3.48am on Saturday “to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper Nelly”.

The force said: “The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location.

“Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheatre just hours before.

“After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4.37am Nelly was taken into custody.”

The rapper, who has not been charged with an offence, was later released while police investigate the allegation of second degree rape.