I was told Kavanagh poetry 'was not supposed to be read on the BBC', says Russell Crowe

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe revealed that he was told that poems by Irish poet Patrick Kavanagh “was not supposed to be read on the BBC".

He was talking about the notorious BAFTA incident in 2002 where he responded angrily after the BBC cut his recital - a tribute to actor Richard Harris - from the awards broadcast.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on last night’s Late Late Show, he said recalling the poem on stage made him “extremely unpopular”.

He also spoke about his love for Dublin and how he couldn't possible pick a favourite pub because he has “never had a sh*t pint” in the city.

Crowe, who was born in New Zealand, had a dig at Irish rugby supporters when he talked about Ireland's famous victory over the All Blacks.

There were two performances from his band Indoor Garden Party, one with ER star Scott Grimes on lead vocal and one with Russell manning the microphone.