I quit The Jump after being diagnosed with brain tumour, says Caprice

Caprice Bourret has revealed her sudden departure from Channel 4 reality show The Jump in February was due to her being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The model and businesswoman, 45, has undergone surgery for the tumour, which she discovered while competing in the winter sports show.

Caprice talks about her diagnosis in this week's Hello!
A representative said at the time that she had withdrawn from the competitive skiing show due to illness.

She told Hello!: “I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. I found out while I was competing in the show and boy, was it more horrific than any of the challenges.”

(left to right) Gareth Thomas, Caprice Bourret, Jade Jones MBE, Lydia Bright, Kadeena Cox MBE, Spencer Mathews, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Vogue Williams, Robbie Fowler, Mark Dolan, Louis Smith, Emma Parker-Bowles, Josie Gibson and Jason Robinson OBE, the contestants in this year's Channel 4 reality sport show, The Jump.
The Jump contestants from this year’s show. (Channel 4)

The mother-of-two has praised The Jump with saving her life as it was at their insistence she went to consult a doctor.

She said: ”I had headaches that were not going away and my vision was beginning to act up so the show’s production insisted I see their doctor.”

This week's issue of Hello!
A growth the size of a thumb was detected, Hello! reports.

She said: “My first thought was for my two little boys. I’m their rock and keep my family together. It was the scariest moment I’d ever experienced.”

