I quit Big Brother house because I felt bullied and isolated, says Arthur Fulford

Big Brother contestant Arthur Fulford has said he left the reality TV house after just seven days because he felt “bullied and isolated.”

The 24-year-old – who is heir to his family’s 3,000-acre estate – clashed with some of his fellow contestants during his brief stay, including Ex On The Beach star Kayleigh Morris and Louie Spence’s nephew Lotan Carter.

The show’s Twitter account announced his departure on Sunday but did not give an explanation.

Arthur Fulford (Channel 5)

He told former Big Brother contestant and Sun columnist Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace: “It all became way too much.

“I felt bullied and isolated.

“But at the same time I didn’t want to allow myself to become a victim.

“I knew what I was doing the whole time, winding people up, but it didn’t come from a place of malice.

“Every year Big Brother has a ‘cool group’ consisting of the young, good looking models. They treat the rest of us as their inferiors and that infuriated me.

BREAKING NEWS: Arthur has left the Big Brother House and will not be returning. #BBUK pic.twitter.com/IsQZSMPmxn — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 11, 2017

“One of my biggest fears in the house was how I was being perceived from the outside.”

Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 10pm.