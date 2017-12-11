I hope it’s mine, jokes Adam Thomas after baby announcement

Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas could not resist a little joke as he announced he and his wife are having a baby, teasing: “I hope it’s mine.”

The actor, 29, and his wife Caroline Daly are expecting a sibling for their three-year-old son Teddy.

Thomas posted a link to the pregnancy announcement on Twitter, and quipped: “I hope it’s mine,” adding a grimacing face emoji.

I hope it's mine 😬 https://t.co/D3F6icJGxa — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) December 11, 2017

“It’s ours. SOZ,” joked the Emmerdale team in response.

“Congrats Adam, Teddy and Caroline! xx,” they added.

Thomas and his wife told OK! magazine the baby was conceived on their wedding night this summer.

They have yet to find out the baby’s sex and Thomas said: “I really wanted a son but I have Teddy now so I’m not fussed either way.”

Earlier this year the actor confirmed he would be leaving Emmerdale after nearly eight years on the ITV soap.

“It was a really tough decision to take to leave, but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles,” he said.