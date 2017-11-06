I find bonfire night scary, admits Gunpowder star Liv Tyler

Actress Liv Tyler confessed that she finds traditional British bonfire celebrations “scary” after experiencing them for the first time.

The Lord Of The Rings star, 40, was a familiar face on television screens last week as she starred in BBC One’s gruesome historical drama Gunpowder, based on the famous Guy Fawkes plot.

#gunpowder @bbcone Tom Cullen, kit Harrington and me!!! A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Nov 4, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

The US actress told the Express newspaper: “I’d heard about bonfire night and lived through it in London for the first time last year.

“People were setting off giant rockets in my street – so, actually, I find it quite scary.”

Marking the three-part show’s finale over the weekend, Tyler posted a selfie of the key cast members on Instagram, including Kit Harington, who played Robert Catesby, and Tom Cullen, who played Guy Fawkes.

Did you guys enjoy the last Episode of Gunpowder? #kitharington #jonsnow #robert #catesby #gunpowder #bbc #gameofthrones A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonn) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:39am PST

Harington also shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the pair in full costume.