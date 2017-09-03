I don’t enjoy being single, it’s just hard – Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie admitted she does not “enjoy being single” as she told of a difficult year following her split from Hollywood husband Brad Pitt.

The pair, who share six children, filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage.

The proceedings have made media headlines and Jolie recently told Vanity Fair that stress from family issues had led her to develop Bell’s palsy.

A film star, director and active human rights campaigner, the 42-year-old told the Telegraph newspaper: “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attending the premiere of Maleficent in London (PA)

“There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.

“Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days.

“Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year.”

Her words mark a year since the Mr & Mrs Smith stars’ marital breakdown was revealed and a month since Jolie shared the first trailer of her latest film, First They Killed My Father.

Jolie directs the film centred on the 1970s Khmer Rouge regime and adapted from a memoir by activist and lecturer Loung Ung, which tells of her survival under former Cambodian leader Pol Pot.