I don’t care if people buy my new single or not, says Katie Price

Katie Price has said she “doesn’t care” if people do not buy her new song titled I Got U.

The reality TV star, who appeared on Eurovision Song Contest in 2005, said relaunching her pop career was not “a money thing”.

Talking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, Price said: “I don’t care, I’m doing it because I want to do it.

"I actually think it’s not a bad song, I don’t care if people buy it or not.

“Do you know what it is, it’s not a money thing, I’ve always wanted to sing, so why not?”

Her comments were made after footage from her new TV show, called Katie Price: My Crazy Life, was shown.

During the clip, Price is shown telling her family members that she is releasing a pop song, saying: “I’m nearly 40, this is my last chance to ever make it happen, I’m going to release single. What do you think? Not a ballad, a dance track?”

Her son, Junior, reacts by saying: “Are you having a laugh? You’re joking right now. How is that fun for us?”

Price then also proceeded to have an awkward sing off with Morgan on air, after he asked her to belt out a few notes.

This will wake you up for a Monday morning... a sing off between @piersmorgan and @katieprice! Just look at @susannareid100's face 😀 pic.twitter.com/p1YcFhXWc8 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 10, 2017

The model also spoke about popular ITV2 series Love Island, and singled out contestant Chris Hughes as being “fit”.

Morgan joked that Price was “picking a new husband” as they discussed the TV series.

She said: “I’m not picking a new husband, but funny enough, Chris (he) is fit and he does look like Kieran (her husband) a bit, his eyes and he’s a farmer… he’d fit in perfectly at mine.”

Asked about the appeal of a show like Love Island she said: ” I think for me it’s just easy watching, you don’t have to think, you can just switch off and watch it.”

Katie Price: My Crazy Life airs tonight, Monday July 10, on Quest Red.