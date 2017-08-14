I didn’t always like my figure, says Dame Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren has said she used to dislike her much-admired curves – because she did not look like Twiggy.

The Oscar-winning actress, 72, said when she rose to fame in the 60s the British model’s slender look was being celebrated.

She told Allure magazine: “It was the time of Twiggy, and I did not look like a twig.

“My cheeks were too fat, legs were too short, breasts too big.”

“I could see why they called me sexy in those days. I fell into the cliché of sexiness: blonde hair, tits, waist, which I hated at the time because it was not fashionable. You had to be thin and have a cigarette and only wear black. And I just never fit into that look.” Tap the #linkinbio to read why our cover star, #HelenMirren, wishes she could tell her younger self to "fuck off." 📸:@scotttrindle 👗:@hanneshetta 💁🏼:@lukehersheson 💄:@ctilburymakeup 💅🏼:@mariannewman 🔮:@sophiedurham_studio 📝:@heymichellelee A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Dame Helen said later in life she started to understand why people thought of her as sexy.

“I could see why — when I got far enough back from my young self — they called me sexy in those days,” she said.

“I fell into the cliche of sexiness: blonde hair, tits, waist, which I hated at the time because it was not fashionable.

“You had to be thin and have a cigarette and only wear black. And I just never fit into that look.”

The Queen star also spoke about feminism in the wide-ranging interview, revealing her idea of what the term meant had changed over the years.

She said: “I wasn’t into the very didactic feminism of the 60s and 70s because I liked wearing make-up and high heels.

“Maybe we’re attractive, interesting, or mesmerizing, but 90 percent of women are not what you’d call beautiful. Of course, beauty is inside, but still it’s a word. When it’s tied to pictures of people and amazing outfits on girls who can wear that stuff, it’s intimidating for the rest of us.” Read why our cover star #HelenMirren is done with "anti-aging" and beauty standards, #linkinbio. 📸:@scotttrindle 📝:@heymichellelee 👗:@hanneshetta 💁🏼:@lukehersheson 💄:@ctilburymakeup 💅🏼:@mariannewman A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

“That was a no-no. It was sort of ‘That’s playing to the patriarchy.’

“I was thinking, ‘Well, I just really like it’.

“Then as feminism developed, they realised you can like nice dresses, high-heeled shoes, and make-up.

“That’s not stopping you from being feminist.”

Asked if she had any advice for her younger self, Dame Helen said it would be to stop being so “bloody polite” and to say “f*** off” more.