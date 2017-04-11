Hundreds gather on the streets of Galway to see Ed Sheeran film latest music video

Ed Sheeran was spotted in a pub in Salthill, Galway shooting a music video for his next single, 'Galway Girl'.

The news was hardly on the internet when crowds began to flock to site hoping to catch a glimpse of the ginger singer.

Sheeran is said to have left Salthill around 7pm and is due in Dublin to co-host the Eoghan McDermott Show on 2fm on Thursday.

Sheeran wasn't the only famous face spotted on the streets of Salthill today.

President Michael D Higgins was also snapped out and about.

Wouldn't it be great if he popped up in the video?
By Greg Murphy

