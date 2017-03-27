Hughie ‘mahogany’ Maughan made a comeback on last night’s DWTS

In the morning after the madness that was the final of Dancing with the Stars Ireland, it looks like people are still coming to terms with fact that Aidan O’Mahony is the king of the dancefloor.

There is one thing cheering people up today and that was last night's return of Hughie ‘mahogany’ Maughan.

The show welcomed back all of their past contestants for a show-stopping final number and Hughie didn’t let the fans down, showing off his new bronzed look.

The look that does exactly what is says on the tin.

Will you miss the RTÉ show?
By Anna O'Donoghue

