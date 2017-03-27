Hughie ‘mahogany’ Maughan made a comeback on last night’s DWTS

In the morning after the madness that was the final of Dancing with the Stars Ireland, it looks like people are still coming to terms with fact that Aidan O’Mahony is the king of the dancefloor.

Why have they judges at all when football followers decided the result. Nothing against Aidan but he shouldn't have won #DWTSIrl — Marian Scanlon (@marianscanlon) March 27, 2017

There is one thing cheering people up today and that was last night's return of Hughie ‘mahogany’ Maughan.

The show welcomed back all of their past contestants for a show-stopping final number and Hughie didn’t let the fans down, showing off his new bronzed look.

The look that does exactly what is says on the tin.

I see Hughie's being sponsored by Ronseal again tonight #DWTSIrl — Nikki Murphy (@Mozies) March 26, 2017

Oh hughie is back looking nice and tanned again 😂😂😂 #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/W7H3nzjc0g — The Fancy Hen.ie (@TheFancyHen) March 26, 2017

.@hughie_maughan in the tanning booth. Trolling the trolls. Well done 👏 😃#DWTSIrl — Fact Check #Apr8 (@IrelandUncut) March 26, 2017

Hughie must've been on holiday since. Tans looking great😉🎃🎃🎃🎃#DWTSIrl — Michael Lewis (@MicklouisLewis) March 26, 2017

When you realise Hughie has gone full Tropic Thunder again #dwtsirl pic.twitter.com/U8Oet5nwwi — Aidan O'Connor (@AidOConnor) March 26, 2017

Will you miss the RTÉ show?