Hugh Jackman unveiled footage from upcoming The Greatest Showman musical

Hugh Jackman has presented new footage for his upcoming musical The Greatest Showman at a special 20th Century Fox event.

He called the film, in which he plays American businessman and circus founder PT Barnum, a pop period of hyper-reality, according to reports.

Set for release on Christmas Day this year, the production also stars Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

Is Hugh the greatest showman? (Chris Pizzello/AP)

It is directed by Michael Gracey with the help of La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Music from the Oscar-winning movie saw topped UK charts earlier this year.

The Greatest Showman trailer was unveiled by 20th Century Fox on Thursday at CinemaCon in Los Angeles.
