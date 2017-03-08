Hugh Jackman recording audio for a Wolverine fight scene is terrifying

As Hugh Jackman is about to hang up his claws and step away from his iconic role as Wolverine, we've just been given a glimpse at his scary side.

Jackman recently shared a video that features him recording audio for a chase and fight scene in his new movie Logan, and he is bringing all the anger an emotion.

Running on the spot, punching, and that signature Wolverine roar is enough to give anyone the shakes.

Hi. @wponx @20thcenturyfox A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:38am PST

We knew that it was going to be an emotional film for Jackman but didn't think he would get that angry.

Earlier in the week he shared a touching picture of himself and long time friend and mentor Patrick Stewart as they both gracefully retire their X-Men characters.

It has been my great honor to work beside you Sir Patrick Stewart. So, what's next?! Love HJ A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:05am PST

