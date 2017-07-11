Hugh Grant slams Donald Trump Jr with hunting photo

Hugh Grant has branded the son of US President Donald Trump a “w*****”.

The Four Weddings And A Funeral star shared a photograph of Donald Trump Jr brandishing a knife and holding the tail of an elephant he had hunted, along with the caption: “Americans often ask me to define the British word ‘W*****’.”

Americans often ask me to define the British word "Wanker". pic.twitter.com/vKxKLhxgHI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 11, 2017

The pictures were taken on a trip to Zimbabwe in 2010, with other shots showing Trump Jr and brother Eric posing with a leopard they killed, as well as a hunted buffalo and their raft of guns.

They resurfaced in 2015 when actress Mia Farrow shared the leopard photograph after the death of Cecil the Lion.

She added the caption: “What sort of person could kill this beautiful animal? Trump sons could.”

What sort of person could kill this beautiful animal? Trump sons could. pic.twitter.com/A4MLFJILzw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 29, 2015

The younger Trump is currently at the centre of a media storm after the New York Times claimed he met with a Russian lawyer last year in the expectation of getting damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump Jr has retained a lawyer who called the report “much ado about nothing”.

At the time the hunting pictures were first made public, Trump Jr defended his enthusiasm for hunting, writing: “Not a pr move I didn’t give the pics but I have no shame about them either. I HUNT & EAT game.”

He added: “I hunt it all. Just love to be outdoors w a gun or bow .”

Not a pr move I didn't give the pics but I have no shame about them either. I HUNT & EAT game @sharkjumpers: whatever... horrible PR move... — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2012

I AM A HUNTER I don't hide from that "@Fashion_life01: Jr what do you think of the controversy surrounding a pic where ure shown hunting? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2012

I hunt it all. Just love to be outdoors w a gun or bow "@longhauler501: @DonaldJTrumpJr saweet you're a hunter also? Whatcha hunt?" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2012

Hunting Legends, the company that organised the Trumps’ trip has said their hunt was “completely legal”.