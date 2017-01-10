Hugh Grant on his Bafta nod: I'm very pleased, actually

Stars have been reacting to their Bafta nominations – with Hugh Grant saying he’s “very pleased” to be an awards contender.

The Love Actually actor is in the running for best supporting actor for Florence Foster Jenkins, about the “world’s worst singer”, played by Meryl Streep.

Thanking Bafta for the nomination, he referred to his alter-ego in the film, a not-so successful Broadway actor.

“This is so kind of Bafta, and I feel very pleased both for myself and for St Clair Bayfield, neither of us having been exactly awards season habitues,” he said in a statement to the Press Association.

His rival in the supporting actor category, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, said he couldn’t wait to “celebrate back in good ole Blighty!” after scooping a nod for Nocturnal Animals.

Aaron, who won a Golden Globe for the role, and Hugh are up against Dev Patel for Lion, Jeff Bridges for Hell Or High Water and Mahershala Ali for Moonlight in the supporting category.

“It’s always nice to feel love from your hometown! This is a fantastic honour. I’m deeply grateful to Bafta for the acknowledgment and extremely proud of my friends (director) Tom Ford and (co-star) Jake Gyllenhaal,” Aaron said.

“It’s because of them that I am even being considered for such a recognition. I’m genuinely humbled to be in the company of Dev, Hugh, Jeff and Mahershala. Can’t wait to celebrate back in good ole Blighty!” he said.

Ken Loach was celebrating after I, Daniel Blake, his unflinching examination of life in the UK benefits system, scored five nominations, including best film.

And Dev said in a statement on Screen Daily: “Ever since I was a kid growing up outside of London, I’ve watched the Bafta awards with my family. It was a tradition of ours and served as an inspiration to me as I decided to embark on my journey as an actor. Since Lion is a film about identity and finding ‘home,’ this Bafta nomination today truly means so much to me…

“I can’t wait to celebrate this achievement with my peers and fellow Bafta nominees at the ceremony that holds such a special place in my heart. My family is literally freaking out right now!”