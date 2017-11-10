Hugh Grant: My children run away in tears when I dance

Hugh Grant has said he enjoys dancing in his “old age” but joked that his children “run away in tears” when he gets his groove on.

Grant is known for dancing in hit Christmas film Love Actually and its Red Nose Day revival earlier this year, and he also dances in his new movie Paddington 2.

Having previously said he does not like dancing, Grant told The Graham Norton Show: “I’ve changed.

(L-R) Hugh Grant, Sarah Millican, Graham Norton, Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa during the filming of The Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I was reluctant to dance in the original Love Actually but now I find that I like to express myself through movement.

“I find in old age that it brings something out in me. There’s something lovely about it and I get it now.”

Grant joked: “If I’m having a miserable afternoon, I like to put on Gypsy Kings and do a bit of dancing.

“What I find is no-one wants to dance with me. I beg my children to and they run away in tears!”

Grant, who appeared on the BBC One chat show alongside comedian Sarah Millican, actor Jason Momoa and singer Kelly Clarkson, said he is a huge fan of his latest film.

He said of Paddington 2: “I usually hate my films but I can’t find a flaw in this one.”

Grant plays a vain actor whose career has slowed down in the new film about the beloved bear from Peru.

He told Norton: “I got a letter with the script saying, ‘We’ve got this part of an extremely self-obsessed, ex-famous actor that’s fallen on hard times’.

“I was a fraction hurt! But it was a very funny script and it was a tad therapeutic as I have deep reservoirs of actorly narcissism, neurosis, anger and hatred that I was able to tap!”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.35pm on BBC One.