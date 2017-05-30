Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson in first-look trailer for new Paddington film

The first look at the Paddington sequel offers an early glimpse of a mustachioed Hugh Grant in a suit of armour as a narcissistic actor, as well as Brendan Gleeson as a notorious criminal.

Paddington 2 will see Ben Whishaw reprise his role as the marmalade-loving bear from darkest Peru, while Julie Walters, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Peter Capaldi and Jim Broadbent also return.





The movie will follow Paddington’s quest to apprehend the thief of a rare pop-up book he has bought for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, after taking on a string of odd jobs to foot the bill.

Grant joins the cast as fallen local celebrity Phoenix Buchanan, while Gleeson will star as Knuckles McGinty, a baker and safecracker.

A glimpse of Hugh Grant in the new Paddington film (Studiocanal/PA)

The short teaser trailer shows Paddington attempt to tackle window cleaning with disastrous results, while Bonneville and Hawkins, as Mr and Mrs Brown, stage a break-in.

The footage also shows the brave bear racing through London on the back of a dog.

I'm very excited to show you the first trailer for #Paddington2! Join me and the Browns on our biggest adventure yet. pic.twitter.com/qlQ9qyXGzH — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) May 30, 2017

The Mighty Boosh director Paul King is returning to the helm for this second Paddington outing, which is released in UK cinemas on November 10.