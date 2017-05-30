Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson in first-look trailer for new Paddington film
The first look at the Paddington sequel offers an early glimpse of a mustachioed Hugh Grant in a suit of armour as a narcissistic actor, as well as Brendan Gleeson as a notorious criminal.
Paddington 2 will see Ben Whishaw reprise his role as the marmalade-loving bear from darkest Peru, while Julie Walters, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Peter Capaldi and Jim Broadbent also return.
The movie will follow Paddington’s quest to apprehend the thief of a rare pop-up book he has bought for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, after taking on a string of odd jobs to foot the bill.
Grant joins the cast as fallen local celebrity Phoenix Buchanan, while Gleeson will star as Knuckles McGinty, a baker and safecracker.
The short teaser trailer shows Paddington attempt to tackle window cleaning with disastrous results, while Bonneville and Hawkins, as Mr and Mrs Brown, stage a break-in.
The footage also shows the brave bear racing through London on the back of a dog.
I'm very excited to show you the first trailer for #Paddington2! Join me and the Browns on our biggest adventure yet. pic.twitter.com/qlQ9qyXGzH— Paddington (@paddingtonbear) May 30, 2017
The Mighty Boosh director Paul King is returning to the helm for this second Paddington outing, which is released in UK cinemas on November 10.
