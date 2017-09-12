Hugh Bonneville: Hugh Grant has aged so little he has probably had botox

Hugh Bonneville has said his his Notting Hill co-star Hugh Grant has “probably had botox” because he has not aged since they made the film.

Bonneville played bumbling Bernie in the 1999 box office hit, which saw Grant’s character William Thacker fall in love with a movie star played by Julia Roberts.

The duo will soon be reunited when Paddington 2 arrives in UK cinemas and Bonnveille told Radio Times: “Hugh’s probably had Botox as he doesn’t seem to have changed at all.

“But we were reflecting on the fact that it’s nearly 20 years since we did Notting Hill; it made me feel very old suddenly.”

Bonneville will next be seen on TV when BBC satire W1A returns to screens .

He plays the corporation’s Head Of Values Ian Fletcher and said the central device of the show is “people being promoted above their abilities.”

He added: “We all know people who shouldn’t be in the job. I think the collective jaw is still on the floor that a non-politician can take over the most powerful country in the world.”

The Downton Abbey star also defended the right of actors to speak about Donald Trump and weigh in on politics.

He said: “I’m not a great political animal but the fact is if you are in the creative arts, you’re not allowed an opinion.

“A person who lives on my street might say something and not be noticed, but if you happen to be on the telly then you get stick for it. We are vacuous idiots with no thoughts of our own.”

