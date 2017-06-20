'Huge fan' Michelle Gomez pleased to get second chance at Doctor Who role

Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez has said she still cannot believe she got her role as villainous Missy, after she was unavailable for an earlier part in the show.

Gomez, who has played the character since 2014, thought she had missed her chance to be in the sci-fi show because she was not free to audition for Ms Delphox, who was eventually played by Keeley Hawes.

Michelle Gomez as Missy (BBC)

She told the Radio Times: “I was offered an audition for Ms Delphox, the villain in Time Heist, but I wasn’t available. I thought that was my only chance to be on the new Doctor Who and I was gutted.

“So I was moved to write to Steven (Moffat, the show boss) saying I was such a huge fan and if in the future if he ever needed someone for a razor-cheek-boned villainess, then it’s me.

“I didn’t think any more about it until my agent called and said, ‘You’d better sit down’.”

(BBC)

In May, Gomez announced she is following in the footsteps of Peter Capaldi and Moffat and is quitting the show.

At the time she said she did not want to carry on without her two colleagues and has joked it is no coincidence all three of them are Scottish.

She told the magazine: “It’s no coincidence – it’s a plot. Me, Peter and Steven are all basically from the same city.

Peter Capaldi with Michelle Gomez and Jenna Coleman (BBC Pictures)

“It’s because Gallifrey actually looks a lot like Glasgow. The Weegie sense of humour and attitude did give us almost a shorthand to communicate with – it’s a little bit of extra chemistry.”



The full interview is in the Radio Times, which is out now.