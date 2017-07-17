Hozier surprises fans by joining Mumford and Sons on stage at Longitude

One weekend, another end to a top Irish festival.

This weekend music lovers made their way in droves to Dublin’s Marlay Park to witness such acts as The Weekend, Picture This and Stormzy.

Last night, Mumford and Sons closed the 3-day festival with a bang and just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, they invited a host of Irish musicians on stage with them.

Including Hozier and Jack Garratt.

Mumford & Sons brought out Hozier, Jack Garratt, Jorja Smith, Kevin Garrett and Lucy Rose to close Longitude and it was so magical ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bIjltBgcR7 — Christian Tierney (@_CTierney) July 16, 2017

The Bray native joined them for a rendition of the Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help from my Friends’.

The perfect ending to any festival, if we say so ourselves.