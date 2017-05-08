Hozier say he's 'mortified' over Stephen Fry blasphemy probe

Hozier has taken to Twitter to say that he’s “mortified” over the investigating of Stephen Fry under Ireland’s blasphemy law.

Fry could have faced a fine of €25,000 for comments he made during an interview with Gay Byrne on his RTÉ show, The Meaning of Life.

UPDATE:

The case has been since dropped by Gardaí.

At the time, Byrne asked him what he was ever confronted by God at the “pearly white gates”.

In which Mr Fry replied: “Bone cancer in Children? What’s that about?

"How dare you create a world in which there is such misery? It's not our fault? It's not right. It's utterly, utterly evil.

"Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain.

“That’s what I’d say”.

The Wicklow musician voiced his concerns with with phrase “Christ on a bike” before calling on people to report his hit single, Take Me To Church, as “it's not about going to church”.

Christ on a bike. Mortified by this, feel free to report TMTC. Wudja believe it's not about going to church

https://t.co/2ynCwLuLfH — Hozier (@Hozier) May 7, 2017

The law, which was introduced in 2010 as part of the Defamation Act, prohibits the "publishing or uttering [of] matter that is grossly abusive or insulting in relation to matters sacred by any religion, thereby intentionally causing outrage among a substantial number of adherents of that religion".