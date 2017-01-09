How did the stars react as Meryl Streep took aim at Donald Trump at the Golden Globes?

Meryl Streep’s Hollywood friends and colleagues rushed to praise her Golden Globes speech, where she criticised President-elect Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

Streep hit out at Trump’s treatment of a disabled New York Times journalist after he shuddered and flailed his arms in a speech in 2015, and spoke about the diversity of the film community.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of former presidential candidate John McCain, was among the high-profile critics of the speech, writing:

Meryl was presented the award for her outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment.
