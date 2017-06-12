Hot in here: Nelly is coming back to Ireland

By Ciara Phelan

Our favourite R&B rapper Nelly has decided to come back to Ireland and expand his tour this year.

The Ride With Me singer will play two Irish dates this November in both Dublin and Belfast.

He will take to the stage in Dublin's Vicar Street on November 20, and in Belfast's Ulster Hall on November 22.

The rapper played in Ireland only a short time ago and he received fantastic reviews online.

Tickets for both gigs go on sale this Friday, June 16, at 9am.

