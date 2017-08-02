‘Hot guy’ in the audience distracts Big Brother viewers as celebrities enter the house

Housemates on Celebrity Big Brother may expect to have all eyes on them – but they were given no such luxury on Tuesday night’s opener.

With the likes of actor Shaun Williamson, TV psychic Derek Acorah, and Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle walking through the doors to the house, viewers were distracted by one remarkably good-looking audience member.

As the camera repeatedly panned to the bearded man, fans on social media grew a little hot under the collar by his regular cameos.

Former runner-up on the show, Ashleigh Coyle, posted on Twitter: “the only person I am now interested in, in #CBB is this hot guy in the audience they keep giving us sneak peaks of.”

We've not had any reaction shots from the guy with the quiff in the crowd for a while, I miss him. Who is he? What's he feeling? #cbb pic.twitter.com/TcexGu1si3 — Jonathan Hatfull (@JonathanHatfull) August 1, 2017

One fan wrote: “Okay seriously WHO is this perfectly quaffed bearded and quiffed man they keep showing in the audience!!?”.

As Marissa Jade entered the house, David Brown tweeted: “I’m not so much concerned about Marissa as I am about the hot ginger guy in the tweed in the audience.”

I hope the cameraman gets the number of that guy from the audience after this. #CBB — Chris R. Wright (@chrisrwright) August 1, 2017

Sean Davis posted: “Why does the camera keep zooming in on that kind of attractive ginger bearded man in the audience?”

The mysterious individual was then revealed as former Big Brother housemate and model Arron Lowe, according to several fans.

This is Aaron from BB13 and bbuk clearly don't remember him LOL #CBB https://t.co/DGYUUSFIur — Super TV 24/7 (@superTV247) August 1, 2017

CBB returns tonight at 9pm.