Host Jimmy Kimmel accused of racism after mocking Mahershala Ali's name

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of racism for poking fun at Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali’s name.

The presenter joked about the Moonlight star and the name of his newly-born son following his best supporting actor win.

Host Jimmy Kimmel (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

He also teased a tourist who appeared as a stunt on the show in which passengers on an open-top bus tour of Hollywood were unexpectedly ushered into the ceremony.

Viewers slammed Kimmel over the jokes.
