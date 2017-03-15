Home and Away's Dan Ewing aka Heath Braxton is in town for Paddy's Day

All you Home and Away fans, be still your beating hearts.

Dan Ewing, aka Heath Braxton is in town and he is touring the country doing meet and greets as well as Q & A's.

Speaking to Nicky Byrne this morning on RTÉ 2FM radio, Dan said he was looking forward to being in Ireland for St Patrick's Day.

“It's going to be insane!, “ Dan said.

Dan also said he was looking forward to going to the parade and intended to dress up Mardi Gras style with green fish net stockings and the whole works.

The Home and Away star also divulged some snippets about his return to Home and Away.

Dan said his return is action-packed with helicopters, guns and it is shot in the beautiful Northern Territory.

According to Dan, the storyline revolves around Heath and Bianca going on honeymoon only for Bianca to be kidnapped and Heath is accused of murder!

The Australian hunk also spoke a little about his two and a half year old son Archie and the blessing of Facetime that keeps them in each other's lives when he is travelling.

Dan is appearing at a number of locations across the nation over the next few days.

He is in the Clayton Hotel, Galway tonight, Stretford End bar, Tralee on Thursday, Apollo Nightclub, Newbridge on Friday, Pulse Nightclub, Donegal on Saturday and Bishopstown bar in Cork on Sunday.

Dan also exclusively announced on the show his intentions to return to Ireland in June for more touring and he will be spending his birthday in Ireland.

For more information check out the official Dan Ewing Facebook page or Twitter profile.