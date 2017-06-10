'Holy heartbreak Batman!' Tributes to caped crusader actor Adam West

Tributes have flooded in for the late Adam West, with one of his Batman successors and his Family Guy co-star leading the emotional outpouring.

West, who died aged 88 on Friday night after a “short but brave battle with leukaemia” according to his family, was best known for his role as the caped crusader.

In recent years he had voiced the character Mayor Adam West in more than 100 episodes of Seth MacFarlane’s satirical cartoon Family Guy.

Adam West as Batman (ABC/PA )

MacFarlane wrote: “Family guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend.

“Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around.

“His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were always undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show.

Seth MacFarlane was close to Adam West (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

Val Kilmer, who played the superhero in 1995′s Batman Forever, also shared his sorrow.

Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent. Once when I was a kid we found ourselves in front the batmobile. I got in — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 10, 2017

Mark Hamill, who appeared in later incarnations of Batman and worked with West on a short called Batman: New Times, shared his condolences.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

Star tributes to the actor, who rose to fame during the 1960s for his camp TV portrayal of Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne, continued.

Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. You'll always be Batman to me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 10, 2017

Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell https://t.co/BtEBu6uH49 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 10, 2017

Many of those expressing their sadness shared that West’s portrayal of the caped crusader had been their childhood hero.

Thank you #AdamWest for being the funniest superhero of all time as #Batman https://t.co/6ROrHN4YOv — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 10, 2017

Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

Adam West my after school hours were filled with Adam West my after school hours were filled with excitement watching you battle fantastic Villains. You were a delight to meet on the convention circuit. John Barrowman MBE

Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others #adamwest — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 10, 2017

Paying their respects from the music world were Slash and Alice Cooper.

Really saddened to hear of Adam West's passing. We will miss you! a lot. RIP https://t.co/AacQeNstF9 — Slash (@Slash) June 10, 2017