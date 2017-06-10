'Holy heartbreak Batman!' Tributes to caped crusader actor Adam West

Tributes have flooded in for the late Adam West, with one of his Batman successors and his Family Guy co-star leading the emotional outpouring.

West, who died aged 88 on Friday night after a “short but brave battle with leukaemia” according to his family, was best known for his role as the caped crusader.

In recent years he had voiced the character Mayor Adam West in more than 100 episodes of Seth MacFarlane’s satirical cartoon Family Guy.

Adam West
Adam West as Batman (ABC/PA )

MacFarlane wrote: “Family guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend.

“Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around.

“His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were always undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show.

Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane was close to Adam West (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

Val Kilmer, who played the superhero in 1995′s Batman Forever, also shared his sorrow.

Mark Hamill, who appeared in later incarnations of Batman and worked with West on a short called Batman: New Times, shared his condolences.

Star tributes to the actor, who rose to fame during the 1960s for his camp TV portrayal of Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne, continued.

Many of those expressing their sadness shared that West’s portrayal of the caped crusader had been their childhood hero.

Adam West my after school hours were filled with

Adam West my after school hours were filled with excitement watching you battle fantastic Villains. You were a delight to meet on the convention circuit. John Barrowman MBE

Paying their respects from the music world were Slash and Alice Cooper.
