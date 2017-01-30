Hollywood's biggest stars rocked pale and perfect gowns at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
As the awards season kicks into high gear, Hollywood’s biggest stars dusted off another ball gown for another glittering ceremony.
There was not a hair out of place as the glitterati arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Fresh from her triumphant Golden Globes speech, Meryl Streep opted for this flowing white, long-sleeved gown.
Felicity Huffman accessorised her glamorous pale gown with her husband William H Macy.
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams matched her pink gown with a flash of dark lipstick and a jewelled clutch.
Westworld star Thandie Newton chose a heavily-embellished gown with a dramatic asymmetric shoulder detail and eye-catching skirt.
Viola Davis arrived in a strapless white column gown with her husband Julius.
Emily Blunt, who is nominated for best lead actress for The Girl On The Train, arrived with her husband John Krasinski.
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco opted for this diaphanous Marchesa gown for the ceremony.
Bucking the pale trend was Kate Hudson, who chose a black gown with sequinned panels and a floral detail on the waist.
Janelle Monae who stars in two nominated films – Moonlight and Hidden Figures – stuck to her signature monochrome with this dramatic dress.
The SAG Awards are taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
