Hollywood stars compete to be Stephen Hawking's voice in Red Nose Day fundraiser

Hollywood stars Eddie Redmayne, Rebel Wilson and Liam Neeson have been competing for one prize role – Professor Stephen Hawking’s voice.

The world-renowned scientist, 75, who is unable to speak except through his trademark voice synthesiser, has decided he fancies a change and has asked Comic Relief to help for Red Nose Day.

But he joked that the actors lining up for the “role of a lifetime” were a “bunch of jokers”.

Eddie Redmayne (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Anna Kendrick, Star Wars actors Felicity Jones and John Boyega, and celebrities Kylie Minogue, Simon Cowell, Stephen Fry, Geri Horner and Gordon Ramsay try to convince Professor Hawking they have the right voice.

“I felt it was time for a voice upgrade so I asked Comic Relief to help me out – I probably shouldn’t have bothered, as these celebrities are a right bunch of jokers,” the scientist said.

“I’m pretty happy with my new voice though, I think it’ll give my lectures a bit more oomph.”

The auditions form a comedy sketch released as part of the Comic Relief Originals series, ahead of Friday night’s Red Nose Day show.

Among highlights for the TV fundraiser are Take That’s Red Nose Day Carpool Karaoke, the short film Red Nose Day Actually, Ed Sheeran reporting back from Comic Relief projects in Africa and Vic and Bob bringing the Stotts back.

Red Nose Day’s evening of fundraising programmes, Comic Relief 2017, begins on BBC1 at 7pm tonight.