Hollywood stars ceremony 'like a wedding' for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn said the rare double ceremony where she and partner Kurt Russell received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame felt like a wedding.

The couple, who have been together since 1983, were honoured on Thursday morning in Hollywood Boulevard in the fourth such ceremony.

Russell and Hawn by their stars (Richard Shotwell/AP)

On stage, Oscar-winning Goldie, 71, said: “Did we just get married?

“We’ve never had a celebration like this before but I’m not going to pop the question.

“I wish my mum and my dad could see me because I know they would be be really happy for me and we wouldn’t believe it that this little girl that danced in the living room that wanted a regular life didn’t quite get that but I got a hell of a lot more.”

Kurt, 66, who appears in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, paid an emotional tribute to Goldie, who he struck up a relationship with when they worked on Swing Shift.

He said: “To you I owe my wonderful life.

“Simply put Goldie, I cherish you and all the stars in the sky or on the boulevard can’t hold a candle to that.

“So if I am to be honoured with this sweet token of memorabilia: that is to be sunk forever in the cement of a street whereupon I will be subjected to the constant harshness of the blazing California sun blowing winds and pouring rains.

“And stray dogs of both the canine and human variety perhaps in need of a little relief, and trod upon by the soles of shoes caked with earth from all corners of the globe, there’s no one else I’d rather be next to for all of that than Goldie Hawn.”

The star family with Quentin Tarantino and Reese Witherspoon (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Speaking after director Quentin Tarantino, Kurt and Goldie’s daughter, Kate Hudson, relished the opportunity to celebrate her parents in the absence of a wedding.

The actress said: “I always thought I’d be talking about them at like a wedding or something but since a wedding doesn’t seem to be in our near future, ever, this may be my only opportunity.”

Moving her mother to tears, she added: “Our tribe that they created, that they so vehemently protect and defend, the relationship they fiercely refuse to lose sight of together, and the deep feeling of love and nurturing they reserve for the most important thing we have in this life, family, that’s what these stars represent to me forever.”

Reese Witherspoon celebrated Goldie as a star who shattered “all sorts of barriers” for women.

The stars are the 2,609th and 2,610th respectively.