Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe welcomes baby boy

Jennifer Metcalfe has given birth to a baby boy.

The Hollyoaks actress, 34, and her partner Greg Lake welcomed their son on Tuesday.

A statement from the actress’s representative said: “We are delighted to announce that our client Jennifer Metcalfe and partner Greg Lake have welcomed a baby boy into the world yesterday.

“Mother and baby are doing fine.”

Me and bump played out tonight 🤰🏻😍👶🏻 now we're having pie and mash! #rockandroll A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on May 14, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Metcalfe – who plays Mercedes McQueen in the Channel 4 show – announced earlier this year that she was expecting her first child, but said she was not going to find out the baby’s sex.

She told OK! magazine: “I feel like I’m the one who’s got to go through labour, so if I’ve got a little surprise at the end, it might get me through however many hours it’s going to be!”