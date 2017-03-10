Hollyoaks' Nikki Sanderson says it's getting desperate for Maxine as she learns more about Darcy

Hollyoaks star Nikki Sanderson has told how tensions are about to reach boiling point as her character Maxine Minniver begins to suspect that her fiance’s former lover may be returning to the scene.

While Maxine is thrilled to be engaged to Adam Donovan (Jimmy Essex), she knows he is struggling to get over the disappearance of his partner Darcy, presumed dead after going missing from a cruise ship.

Determined to get to the bottom of what happened, Friday night’s episode of the Channel 4 soap will see Maxine track down a woman who may know more.

Maxine takes matters into her own hands (Channel 4/PA)

“She knows that (Darcy being found alive) could cause problems and is nervous about that but she’s more focused on getting rid of her than bringing her back,” Nikki said.

“She wants closure for Adam, she wants that chapter to be well and truly done and finished and until they get closure on Darcy and what happened to her, there’s always a little bit of Darcy hanging in the background of Maxine and Adam’s relationship.”

With the future uncertain, Nikki said that Maxine needs to know where Adam’s heart really lies, even if the truth hurts.

“The ideal outcome would be that if Darcy is dead then her and Adam can move forward together as a couple and become stronger and happier together,” she said.

Things are getting desperate for Maxine (Channel 4/PA)

“If she isn’t and she comes back, the ideal outcome would be that Adam gets final closure on her and it gives Adam and Maxine the push to move forward with their relationship knowing that Adam does truly love Maxine and would choose her over Darcy.

“I think with time Maxine will get over it once she finally accepts that she is now the love of his life and you can move on and you can fall in love again deeper and harder than you ever did the first time.”

According to reports in January, Darcy (Aisling Jarrett-Gavin) will be returning to the soap this year.

Hollyoaks continues on Channel 4 at 6.30pm on Friday.