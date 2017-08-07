Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe explains unusual middle name of her baby son

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe has named her newborn son Daye Colmic Lake, with the unusual middle name having a special family connection.

The soap star and her partner Greg Lake welcomed a baby boy on June 20.

She unveiled the first picture of the new arrival on Instagram on July 8 when she shared a photograph of Lake holding his son’s foot, captioned: “My boys.”

The actress, who is best known for playing Mercedes McQueen on the Channel 4 show, revealed the name to OK! magazine, saying: “My dad was called Colin and Greg’s dad is Mick.

“Greg quite likes having the dads’ names carry on and I’m not a fan of more than one middle name. I wanted something original,” she said.

Metcalfe recently revealed how she felt about her post-baby body when she posted a selfie in her underwear.

4weeks afta my boy as vacated his apartment this is wat I'm left wi n it really isn't that bad!I know alot o women feel anxious about wat their postpartum body will look like,but4me,this was the least o my worries(I ada poo pregnancy!)I want worried about wat my body was goin2look like wen my boy ad finished usin it 2grow,Instead I was intrigued/excited 2c the new me..n I like it! 😍💃🏻The boobs av finally settled down.Afta breastfeeding they swelled beyond belief,going frm a modest 'B' 2a neva seen before 'F'(leftie must av been @least a 'G'😳)they were lumpy,absolutely wrecked n my once lil brown nips ad trebled in size.I couldn't wait 2c,afta all this,wat they were guna look like.These r more than ok,I fed a human wi them,they r awesome!🤗Where my flat tummy turned bump once was,I now ava squishy bit of comfort4both my boys!Lil man uses it 2bounce off 2relieve his wind☺️n Gregs gon frm babysittin him in my tummy to holdin the"squidge"whilst e sleeps (usually not for long👶🏻😅)me all cozy under the arm.Arms n legs are wobblier n I'm defo rounder,but I think the extra lbs suit as I get older.With r long morning walks wen daddy goes 2work 4cappuccino n toast n all the rocking,he❤️'s rocking😅I'm sure they will firm up soon.I'm still hairy👹I swore once I cud c IT again I would sort it but these days I have biga fish 2fry,so pls dnt judge if u spot a spiders leg or 10!The bum😳the bums BIIIIG..but the size as actually stretched out the cellulite abit😂 so every cloud 🌩💫Everythin as healed downstairs n ova the nxt couple wks mayb ill ava nose.This does make me slightly anxious..on it with the pelvic floors😂I av lots of friends who r pregnant/new mums. I know their new bodies can make em feel insecure n down.I think it's important we c unfiltered bodies durin n after r babies n celebrate them! I❤️'d seeing ow my body adapted to accommodate new life n its truly,beautifully,mind blowin.If u dnt like it,there's always diets/gym wen u av recovered!So 4now try to enjoy ur perfect changing shell❤️

The 34-year-old soap star described how her figure is now different, detailing the changes in her breasts – which went from a B-cup to an F and then a G-cup – her “big” bottom, her “wobbly” arms and legs, and her “squishy” tummy.

She used the social media post and the picture of her “unfiltered” body to urge other mothers and expectant mothers to be kinder to themselves about their postnatal bodies.

Metcalfe said she has a lot of friends who are pregnant and new mothers, adding that she knows their new bodies can make them feel “insecure and down”.

“I think it’s important we c unfiltered bodies durin n after r babies n celebrate them (sic)!” she wrote.

She said she loved seeing how her “body adapted to accommodate new life”, adding that it was “truly, beautifully, mindblowing”.