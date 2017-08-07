Hollyoaks’ Jennifer Metcalfe explains unusual middle name of her baby son

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe has named her newborn son Daye Colmic Lake, with the unusual middle name having a special family connection.
The soap star and her partner Greg Lake welcomed a baby boy on June 20.
She unveiled the first picture of the new arrival on Instagram on July 8 when she shared a photograph of Lake holding his son’s foot, captioned: “My boys.”
The actress, who is best known for playing Mercedes McQueen on the Channel 4 show, revealed the name to OK! magazine, saying: “My dad was called Colin and Greg’s dad is Mick.
“Greg quite likes having the dads’ names carry on and I’m not a fan of more than one middle name. I wanted something original,” she said.
Metcalfe recently revealed how she felt about her post-baby body when she posted a selfie in her underwear.
The 34-year-old soap star described how her figure is now different, detailing the changes in her breasts – which went from a B-cup to an F and then a G-cup – her “big” bottom, her “wobbly” arms and legs, and her “squishy” tummy.
She used the social media post and the picture of her “unfiltered” body to urge other mothers and expectant mothers to be kinder to themselves about their postnatal bodies.
Metcalfe said she has a lot of friends who are pregnant and new mothers, adding that she knows their new bodies can make them feel “insecure and down”.
“I think it’s important we c unfiltered bodies durin n after r babies n celebrate them (sic)!” she wrote.
She said she loved seeing how her “body adapted to accommodate new life”, adding that it was “truly, beautifully, mindblowing”.
