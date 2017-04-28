Hollyoaks' Jennifer Metcalfe and Chelsee Healey share pregnancy tips

Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe has said she has been sharing pregnancy tips with her fellow mother-to-be and co-star Chelsee Healey, although neither of them know much about what to expect.

Both women from the Channel 4 soap are pregnant with their first children, Mercedes McQueen actress Jennifer with partner Greg Lake and Chelsee with her boyfriend Jack Malloy.

Jennifer, 34, is due to go on maternity leave soon and said that she had been swapping advice with her 28-year-old colleague who plays Goldie McQueen.

Jennifer as Mercedes McQueen (Lime Pictures)

She said: “We have a little chat now and again, we’re as bad as each other though. She’s got the same attitude as me, we’re both going to take it in our stride and see how it goes each day.

“The odd time one of us will find something out that the other one doesn’t know we’ll help each other out, we’ve had some emotional moments, it doesn’t take much.”

Chelsee Healey plays Goldie McQueen (Lime Pictures)

Jennifer added: “It’s quite nice really because we’re both going ‘What the hell is going on?’.

“I’m going to be in Newcastle for maternity leave and Chelsee will be in Manchester, but we’re hoping to meet up when the babies are here for a play date.”

Hollyoaks continues on week nights on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.