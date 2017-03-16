Hollyoaks' Freddie finally discovers who Ellie's rapist is

In tonight’s first-look Hollyoaks episode, viewers saw Freddie Roscoe finally discover who raped his girlfriend Ellie Nightingale.

Freddie has been trying to get Ellie to confide in him about who her attacker was, but in this evening’s E4 instalment he offered to take her out for a meal to try to start to move on together and continue their relationship.

Ellie was distraught as Freddie confronted her attacker (Lime Pictures)

But when Ellie (Sophie Porley) spotted Nick Savage (Ben Ryan-Davies) at the next table with Dirk, Cindy and Holly, her reaction revealed to Freddie (Charlie Clapham) that Nick was responsible.

He angrily confronted Nick and accused him of rape after finding out it was him who had had sex with Ellie in freshers’ week when she had been in no fit state to give consent.

Nick and Holly happened to be sitting at the next table (Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers saw Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) heartbroken when she witnessed a kiss between boyfriend Adam Donovan (Jimmy Essex) and his ex-fiancee Darcy Wilde (Aisling Jarrett-Gavin).

Maxine had been trying to talk to Adam about his ex, but she later saw her love rival kissing Adam and confronted him about his feelings for his former girlfriend.

Maxine was devastated to see Darcy and Adam kissing (Lime Pictures)

Telling him she wouldn’t be second best to Darcy, she handed back her engagement ring – but will this be the end for the couple’s romance?

Fans of the soap can get another look at the episode when it airs on Channel 4 on Friday at 6.30pm.